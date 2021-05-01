Loren A Trimmer 1934-2021 Loren A. Trimmer left this world to be with his lord and savior, Jesus Christ on April 27, 2021. He was born October 11, 1934, to Ted and Mable Trimmer in Homestead, OK. Loren was loyal to Jesus and was very involved with his church. He also loved sports, and especially loved coaching little league baseball. After coaching he became the junior league president. Loren adored spending time with his wife and family. He is survived by his wife Elva; five sons and daughter-in-laws, Dennis (Diana), Kyle (Martha), Kevin (Tricia), Darren (LeAnn) and Troy (Anie); eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one sibling. Loren was preceded in death by his parents, and seven of his siblings. Cremation has taken place and services will be at a later date. Expressions of care can be posted to www.wrcfuneral.com.
