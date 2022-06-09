Marvin Eugene Tritt

 

1950-2022 Marvin Eugene Tritt, 71, of Cheyenne died June 6. He was born on July 11, 1950 in Fairbury, Nebraska. To view the full obituary please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com

