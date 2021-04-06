Iris V. Trosper 1920-2021 Iris V. Trosper, 100, of Cheyenne passed away April 1, 2021 at Lifecare Center of Cheyenne. She was born May 18, 1920 in Cheyenne to Louis and Amelia Schroeder. She married Clayton Trosper on January 30, 1939 in Littleton, CO. She was a homemaker and an office manager in her husband's State Farm Insurance agency. She was a member of Mizpah Chapter #36, O.E.S. (past Worthy Matron), Cancer Assistance Association and X-JWC. She and her husband were very active in the Masonic Organization, they traveled extensively in both their motorhome and on cruises, having visited all 50 states. They were avid snowmobilers in the Snowy Range area, where they had a cabin. She took pride in showing her Cocker Spaniel, Shadow, that went on to be a Grand Champion. She is survived by her daughters, Cherrie (Mark) Read of Cheyenne and Bonne (Bill) White of Mesa, AZ; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; granddaughter, Amanda Read; and siblings, Helen Garhan, Herbert Schroeder, Melba Schroeder and Robert Schroeder. Cremation has taken place and private interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com, or to Cherrie at 5414 Laura Dawn Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82009.
