Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW AND VERY COLD WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Central and east Laramie, Kimball and Cheyenne Counties, including Cheyenne, Kimball and Sidney. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. These temperatures also pose a threat to livestock and outdoor animals due to the combination of snow and cold, and due to the longevity of the cold event. Snow and blowing snow will lead to icy and slick road conditions as well as reduced visibilities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&