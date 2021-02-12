Harold A Troutman 1939-2021 Harold A. Troutman, Jr., 81, passed away peacefully at CRMC on Sunday, February 7, 2021 with his wife by his side. He was born in Hazleton, PA on December 20, 1939 to Harold and Blanche Troutman. Harold served in the US Army from 1957 to 1964 and retired from IBM in 1994. Next, he worked for the State of Wyoming DOT for nine years. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Harold is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Eileen (Mahar) Troutman, two sons Harold, III (Wendy) and Erik (Amy) Troutman, brother Richard (Nancy) Troutman, sister Shirley Evans, seven grandchildren Adam, Nicholas, Caroline, Alexandra, Christopher, Kate, and Mason, two greatgrandchildren Kaiden and Keira, and numerous nieces and nephews; and in-laws. Services will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 1:30 pm at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment will be at Olivet Cemetery immediately following the service.
