Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 1030 PM MDT. * At 730 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Cheyenne, Frontier Park, Warren Af Base, Warren AFB, South Greeley, North Cheyenne, Ranchettes, South Greeley High and Fox Farm-College. This includes the following highways... Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 348 and 372. Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 4 and 18. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR