...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming,
including the cities of Cheyenne, Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland,
Torrington, and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
LAWRENCE RAYMOND TROYER 1937-There will be no funeral services for Mr. Lawrence Raymond Troyer, 85, who passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel oversaw the funeral arrangements, and he was laid to rest in the family plot in LaGrange Cemetery, in LaGrange, Wyoming. Lawrence (Larry) was well known for his nature loving character and was a patron of many animal/wild-life and botanical organizations. He was born, March 19th, 1937, in Hawk Springs, Wyoming, son of Ethel Marlatt Troyer, and Raymond Troyer and he never married. Larry made his home for most of his life in Cheyenne, Wyoming and worked most of his adult life as the Head of Accounting Department for the Cheyenne VA Hospital. He also served in the Wyoming Air National Guard. He is survived by his Sister, Dana Grace (Troyer) Hundley, and his Nephew, Troy Len Hundley, his wife, Dana Sue Hundley and his Grand-Nephew, Patrick Coleman Hundley who all reside in Portland, Oregon and not to forget his precious pug, Wiley. The family requests that any memorials be sent to: Cheyenne Botanical Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82001. 2022
To plant a tree in memory of LAWRENCE TROYER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.