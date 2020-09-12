Max E. True 1934-2020 Max E. True 86, of Carpenter passed away September 10, 2020 in his sleep at his home. He was born January 6, 1934 in Burns, WY to Raymond and Jennie True. He married Judy Acheson on January 18, 1959. Max served in the US Army and Army National Guard. He farmed for several years in the Carpenter area. Max worked for many years for Cheyenne Light Fuel and Power until he retired. He is survived by his wife, Judy True; children, Randy (Leslie) True of Cheyenne, Sandra (Bob) Haddenham of Great Falls, MT, Brenda True of Glendo, WY; grandchildren, Jennifer, Colton, Kelby, Valerie, Nick and Savannah; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Aubriana, Alani, James, Jillian and Mayzie; brother, Lester True of Cheyenne. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Jennie True; brothers, Delmer and Lyle True; and a sister, Jean Noyes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carpenter Cemetery Board. Visitation will be Sunday 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Argon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
+2
+2
Most Popular
Articles
- Cheyenne could see earliest snow in nearly a century
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- Wyoming sees 58 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday
- Winter weather impacts to continue until Wednesday morning in Cheyenne
- What caused Cheyenne’s sudden flip from extreme heat to snowfall?
- Longtime Laramie County resident celebrates 100th birthday
- Active coronavirus cases rise in Wyoming again Wednesday
- LCSD1 among 23 school districts to participate in surveillance testing program; LCSD2 opts out
- Cheyenne Virtual School faces early staffing “glitches”
- LCSD1 superintendent “not aware” of any COVID-19 cases among students
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.