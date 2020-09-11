1934-2020 Max E. True, 86, of Carpenter died September 10. He was born January 6, 1934 in Burns, Wyoming. Visitation is Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Service and reception are Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
