Elsie V. Trujillo 1931-2021 Elsie V. Trujillo, 89, of Cheyenne passed away at home March 29, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born September 16, 1931 in Ledoux, NM. Cheyenne has been her home after marrying Gregorio Trujillo on November 1, 1946 in Mora, NM. She loved cooking; not only professionally, but for her family. She owned and operated Elsie's Café for many years; retiring with the Veteran's Administration in 1982. She is survived by her daughter, Irene Vigil; grandchildren, Anissa (Cory) Martinez, Natalie (Samuel) Hernandez, Greg (Stephanie) Trujillo, Sarah (Chris) Lucero of Cheyenne, William (Trisha) Vigil of Loveland, CO; great-grandchildren, Jared Sandoval, Jordan Sandoval, Christopher Trujillo, Marissa Hernandez, Salina Hernandez, Cory Randall, Joseph Lucero, and Jackson Lucero of Cheyenne; brother Eugene (Tina) Vigil ; and a sister, Mary Lou Lucero. She was preceded in death by her husband, Greg Trujillo; son, Joseph "Joey" Trujillo; son-in-law, Jerold "Jerry" Vigil and several siblings. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Joseph's Catholic Church. A Funeral Liturgy will be Tuesday 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Masks are required. A reception will not be held due to COVID. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
