...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Now until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
To plant a tree in memory of John Trujillo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
John D. Trujillo 1946-2021 John D. Trujillo perished on November 30, 2021. He was born September 4, 1946 in Granite Canon, Wyo. John "JT" was a member St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He was a loving father and grandfather. He loved his family dearly. He loved to work on his vehicles regardless new or old. JT was a gentle man who lived a peaceful life and was kind to all those who met him. He was a professional roofer in his young days and then retired from the Laramie County School District #1. He is survived by his children, Isaac Trujillo, Tyrone (Esther) Trujillo, Leslie (Paul) DeHerrera and Denise Dean; grandchildren, Desirae, Nicolette and Cheyenne Trujillo, Steven (Nori) Trujillo, Tracy (Javier) Bejaran, Brandon (Miranda) DeHerrera, James DeHerrera, Megan DeHerrera, Elijah DeHerrera, Kyle (Elicia) Nash and Cayla Nash and many beloved great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Fabian Trujillo and Helen Davilia; aunt, Emma Garcia; and nieces and nephews, Yvonne Elvenia, Anthony (Tania) Trujillo, Margo Elvenia, Aaron Trujillo and Scotty (Michelle) Trujillo. John was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio Fredrico and Maria Trujillo; a brother, Jerry Trujillo; and nephews, Ronni and Andy Davilia. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 10 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Burial to immediately follow at Olivet Cemetery. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
