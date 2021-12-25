...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 5 AM
MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin. Includes the towns of Medicine Bow and
Shirley Basin. Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte
County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range,
South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
Includes Cheyenne...Wheatland...Laramie...Horse Creek and
Guernsey.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Patricia Lorraine Trujillo 1959-2021 Patricia Lorraine Trujillo, 62, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away December 15, 2021. The recovery journey begins. We learn, we grow, we cry, we wait. We learn the value of nurturing and finding ourselves, we find strength, and courage and we bloom. Patricia was born on January 3, 1959 in Tucumcari, New Mexico to Amado and Clara (Maes) Gonzales. She is survived by her mother, Clara Gonzales of (Maes, New Mexico), ; her husband Robert Trujillo of Cheyenne, her sons Frankie Gonzales of Henderson, NV; and Philip Martinez of Cheyenne, WY. , and her grandsons. Siblings; Teresa Mendoza of Cheyenne, Victoria Gonzales of Cheyenne, Christine Potter of Arkansas, Amado Gonzales of Utah, Margie Carrera of Cheyenne, Zandra Lopez of Loveland, CO; Irene Gonzales of Cheyenne. She was preceded in death by her father Amado Gonzales, sister, Alba Pena and brother, Frankie Gonzales. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, located at 2222 Russell Avenue, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Black Dog Rescue at http://www.bdar.org/donate Condolences may be made on-line at www.schradercares.com.