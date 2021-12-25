Patricia Lorraine Trujillo

 

Patricia Lorraine Trujillo 1959-2021 Patricia Lorraine Trujillo, 62, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away December 15, 2021. The recovery journey begins. We learn, we grow, we cry, we wait. We learn the value of nurturing and finding ourselves, we find strength, and courage and we bloom. Patricia was born on January 3, 1959 in Tucumcari, New Mexico to Amado and Clara (Maes) Gonzales. She is survived by her mother, Clara Gonzales of (Maes, New Mexico), ; her husband Robert Trujillo of Cheyenne, her sons Frankie Gonzales of Henderson, NV; and Philip Martinez of Cheyenne, WY. , and her grandsons. Siblings; Teresa Mendoza of Cheyenne, Victoria Gonzales of Cheyenne, Christine Potter of Arkansas, Amado Gonzales of Utah, Margie Carrera of Cheyenne, Zandra Lopez of Loveland, CO; Irene Gonzales of Cheyenne. She was preceded in death by her father Amado Gonzales, sister, Alba Pena and brother, Frankie Gonzales. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, located at 2222 Russell Avenue, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Black Dog Rescue at http://www.bdar.org/donate Condolences may be made on-line at www.schradercares.com.

