Rocky Turk 1949-2021 Rocky Turk, 71, was called to meet his Savior and freed from pain and suffering on January 27, 2021 after an incredibly hard fought three month battle with Covid-19. As in his life, everything Rocky set his hand to, he worked tirelessly, giving all his energy to living well with shining results. It began May 20, 1949 in Cheyenne, where he made his home and legacy. Rocky graduated from East High School and then entered the Navy as a Seabee. After his honorable discharge, he joined the Union Pacific Railroad where he served and retired after twenty years. Fit and ready to continue serving, and make a difference, Rocky spent the next decade with the Laramie County Sheriff's Department before his full-time "professional" retirement. While those years earned him a, "well done," there were so many more significant accomplishments that Rocky enjoyed. Greatest of these, were his sweet wife Christine, and children, Dustyn and Kandis. Rocky and Christine were blessed to see the beauty and many landmarks of this country as well as Canada and Mexico. Together, they built new homes and participated in activities where Rocky demonstrated his remarkable best. Rocky was incredibly proud of his children and there was rarely a conversation with him, that didn't include mention of his pride and joy. He was known as the "Muscle Car Mechanic" due to his great racecar-building expertise. That evidence was recorded on behalf of the "Intimidator" (Rocky) as the owner and builder of the car and engine for the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, which beat well known driver Mario Andretti. Rocky's racing enthusiasm spilled over to NASCAR, with great affection for Dale Earnhardt whom he had the privilege of meeting. In all ways, Rocky made things better than when he began. He took great pride in true quality work and ingenuity. The Cheyenne Frontier Days Committees appreciated his contribution to the historic and landmark activities for four decades of the Daddy of'em All. Rocky also found great pleasure in sports. He thoroughly enjoyed bowling, playing basketball, coaching and cheering for his children's and grandchildren's sports and interests. Later in life, he developed a great love of golf as well. Rocky was a tried-and-true Denver Broncos fan, attending three of John Elway's Super Bowls. Amidst all his accomplishments, hobbies, and interests, family was always his focus. They inspired him to be a loving leader and provider as demonstrated by his devoted and much-loved Grandfather, Oscar M. Turk. The soft side of Rocky was in creating "home" with beauty and function like his beautiful gardens, or taking a break on his personal, backyard putting green! He created a delightful playground space as well, so his beloved grandchildren would feel loved and at home when visiting. Rocky Turk will forever be the great love, large in our hearts and we cherish every opportunity to share all the reasons. To his wife, children, grandchildren, and all who knew him well, Rocky leaves a life illustration of "super-human" determination, excellence and respect. His qualities are reflected in Dustyn and Kandis, and their little angels following. Rocky is survived by his loving wife, Christine; children Dustyn (Brittany) Turk and Kandis (Tyler) Schuessler; grand-children Gabriella, Karley, Hunter and Landon and his little doggy, Luci. He was preceded in death by his Grandfather, Oscar M. Turk; and younger sister Anna M. Turk. Services will be Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2:00 pm; at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Friends may contribute to the St. Joseph's Food Pantry, 206 Van Lennen Avenue, Cheyenne, Wy 82007. To watch a live webcast of the services and to send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com.
