Eloise Renee Turnbaugh 1932-2021 Eloise Renee Turnbaugh , age 88, of Cheyenne, WY passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021. She was born March 18, 1932 in Bangor, WI to Paul Dvorak and Nayva Robinson. She is survived by her husband David ("Dave") Turnbaugh as well as her four children - Mike (Kim) Turnbaugh of Tulsa, OK, Diane Tappy of Broomfield, CO, Judith (Rex) Tippetts of Lovell, WY and Trudy (Mike) Rowe of Colorado Springs, CO. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Michael David and Christopher Turnbaugh, Erryn and Jessica Tappy and Jennifer Tippetts. A small, private family service was held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 in Thermopolis, WY.
