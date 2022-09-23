Debra Sue (Edmunds) Turner 1953-2022 I was born December 17, 1953 to Dewey and Marie Edmunds in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming. I passed away on September 21, 2022. If you are reading this I guess we won't be having a beverage tonight. I will try and keep this short. I did the best I could, however, I lost my fight to pancreatic cancer on Wednesday morning, September 21st. It was a great DASH but now it's time to say until we meet again. Love and miss you all. I will see you again on the other side. I enjoyed my clothes, jewelry, and oh yes, how I loved my purses. I loved going to Deadwood twice a year with my loving husband. I was preceded in death by my father, Theodore Dewey Edmunds; my mother, Lilian Marie Edmunds; my brother, Robert Edmunds and his wife, Bernadette Edmunds. I'm survived by my husband, Mark Turner; my daughter, Lisa Deets (Joshua Deets); four granddaughters, Angelique Deets and Emma Deets, both of Cheyenne, and Aluara and Makayla Einspahr of Houston, Texas; and two nephews, Brian Edmunds of Pueblo, Colorado and Brad Edmunds (Yolanda) of Denver, Colorado. Of course all of my friends or as I like to call them, my extended family - I love and miss you. Stop by Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel on Tuesday, 9-5, to say goodbye. My funeral will be Wednesday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. I will be the first one there and the last one to leave. Please join my family after the services at the Peppermill for a celebration of life. Food and drinks on me.
