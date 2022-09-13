Diane Alene Turner 1942-2022 Diane Alene Turner passed away September 11, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in San Francisco on July 23, 1942, she married Keith Turner on August 9, 1964. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years and three of their children: Sherri Turner, Paul Turner and Jennifer Turner, as well as seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Michael Turner, and her parents, Doris Olsen and Albert Marchi. She treasured her family, gardening, Wyoming, and traveling all over the country she loved. She is and forever will be greatly missed. You were the best of us. No services have been scheduled at this time. Relatives and friends may share condolences at www.schradercares.com

To plant a tree in memory of Diane Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

