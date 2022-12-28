Floyd Erwin Turner Jr. 1929-2022 Floyd Erwin Turner Jr., passed away from this life on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana at the age of 93. He was born on June 15, 1929, to Floyd Erwin Turner Sr. and Gladys Smith Wright in Donovan, Illinois. Floyd Erwin Turner is survived by his wife Bonnie Mae Snidle Turner, two children Floyd E. Turner Jr. (wife Susan), Gwyneth E. Stine, two grandchildren, Nathaniel Stine (wife Kate) Floyd William Turner, two great grandchildren, Evelyn Stine, Reid Stine, one sister Belva Jean Woodard, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Floyd was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Cunningham Turner, one sister Louellen Deweese, and his parents, Floyd Erwin Turner Sr., and Gladys Smith Wright. Floyd Erwin Turner Jr., graduated from high school in Salem, Illinois, then went on to California to attend Pierce College for Engineers. He graduated with an Associate Degree in Engineering. He went on to serve in the Unites States Air Force during the Korean War. He met the love of his life Margaret Cunningham, and they got married on June 2, 1950. They had been married for almost 50 years. After Margaret passed away, he married Bonnie Mae Snidle on January 4, 2002. He attended the First United Methodist Church in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and the Rotary Club in Ohio. He owned his own business called String Clinic where he built custom guitars and repaired them. Most of this work was custom. He was a member of the Cheyenne Guitar Society. He enjoyed fishing and bird hunting. Listening to and playing Bluegrass music was his passion. He loved to travel in the motor home with his wife Bonnie and camp in different campgrounds around the country. He will be deeply missed by all! Funeral services celebrating the life of Floyd Erwin Turner Jr., will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Holder Funeral Home on 319 South Main Street in Owensville, Indiana. Officiating will be Pastor Colin Kerr. Interment will follow in the Owensville Cemetery with American Legion and VFW supplying the military honors. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 1:00 PM until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Thy Word Network Radio Station in honor of Floyd. Online memorials may be made at www.holderfuneralhome.com. Holder funeral Home is honored and privileged to take care of Floyd and family.
To plant a tree in memory of Floyd Turner, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.