Kenneth Brian Turner

 

Kenneth Brian Turner 1969-2022 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Turner, who passed unexpectedly on March 1st, 2022, at the age of 52, leaving many family and friends to mourn. Ken was born on July 2nd, 1969, in Cheyenne, WY to Jean Brown. Where he lived the majority of his life, he was well known for spending the cold Wyoming winters in shorts and sandals. Ken touched the lives of many during his time coaching youth basketball teams. He enjoyed spending his time fishing. He loved rooting for the Miami Dolphins, grilling, gardening, and spending time with his family. Ken was a very loving and devoted father and grandfather. He survived by his significant other Mary Molloy, his children Bryan, Michael, Marissa, Ciaran and Margaret. He also had 9 grandchildren he loved and adored. A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion on March 19th from 2-5pm.

