...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM
MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph likely.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. Winds will
especially increase overnight and into the early to mid-day
hours Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a high risk for blow overs.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds paired with a fresh snowpack
could lead to blowing snow and reductions to visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Kenneth Brian Turner 1969-2022 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Turner, who passed unexpectedly on March 1st, 2022, at the age of 52, leaving many family and friends to mourn. Ken was born on July 2nd, 1969, in Cheyenne, WY to Jean Brown. Where he lived the majority of his life, he was well known for spending the cold Wyoming winters in shorts and sandals. Ken touched the lives of many during his time coaching youth basketball teams. He enjoyed spending his time fishing. He loved rooting for the Miami Dolphins, grilling, gardening, and spending time with his family. Ken was a very loving and devoted father and grandfather. He survived by his significant other Mary Molloy, his children Bryan, Michael, Marissa, Ciaran and Margaret. He also had 9 grandchildren he loved and adored. A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion on March 19th from 2-5pm.
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.