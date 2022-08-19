William Robert (Bob) Twyford 1926-William Robert (Bob) Twyford passed away at Windsor, Colorado, on August 11, 2022, at the age of 95 years. He was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma on December 28, 1926. He finished high school there, entered the Navy from 1944-1946, and then went back to college, receiving a BS degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Oklahoma. While working in New Mexico, he met and married Wavis Scoggin in 1952 at Kenna, New Mexico. Having joined the Federal Highway Administration in 1951, they moved around the west frequently, and Bob spent the next 8 years working on highways in the National Forests and Parks. Bob moved the family to Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1959. He was involved with the design and construction of Interstate and primary highways, mainly in Southeast Wyoming. Upon retirement from the District office in Cheyenne in 1982, he received a certification signed by Governor Herschler certifying him as a “Wyoming Cowboy”. He never mentioned that to his farm and ranch friends. Bob's wife Wavis passed away in 2010; they had been married for 57 years. He is survived by daughter Jan, sons Loren and Blake, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son Thomas P. Twyford, brother Loran C. Twyford, and sisters Mary Twyford Aurich and Margaret Twyford Berry. Cremation has taken place under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home in Windsor, Colorado. Per Bob’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. 2022
To plant a tree in memory of William Twyford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.