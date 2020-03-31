Twyla Thompson

Twyla Joye Thompson, 93, of Cheyenne passed away March 29 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Twyla was born Feb. 12, 1927, in Ransom, Kan., daughter of the late Omer and Caroline Alena (Popejoy) Sidebottom. She was a graduate of College High School in Greeley, Colo., where she earned a college scholarship.
Twyla attended the Colorado State College of Education at Greeley, earning a bachelor’s degree in education, majoring in foreign languages with minors in English and fine art. She was a member of Kappa Delta Pi and Pi Lambda Theta, honor societies for education, and Phi Sigma Iota, honor society for foreign languages.
She taught typing, bookkeeping, shorthand and home economics at Hillsdale High School, where she developed lasting memories of her students. She then taught Spanish at Carey Junior High for 28 years, retiring in 1986.
Twyla enjoyed tennis, skiing, golfing, camping and boating with her husband and family. She loved traveling to visit her family.
She leaves behind her loving family: son, Col. (Ret. USAF) David (Patricia) Thompson; daughters, Kathy (Ron) Escobedo and Sheryl (Mark) Shuster; four grandchildren, Rachel Campbell, Austin John, Sam Shuster and Jessica Shuster; and two great-grandchildren, Carson Campbell and Sutton John.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Edward Merle Thompson Jr.; parents; and siblings, Charles, Leota and Carol.
A family funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday with livestreaming available for the public. Interment will follow at Beth El Cemetery.
A streaming link and condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
This is a paid obituary.