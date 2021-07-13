Carl L. Ungles 1965-2021 Carl L. Ungles, 56, of Cheyenne passed away July 11, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born March 31, 1965 in El Dorado, KS to Wes and Shirley Ungles. He married Barbara Baughman on April 20, 1985 in Ouray, Colorado and was a truck driver. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ungles of Cheyenne; daughters, Shannon Ungles of Greeley, CO, Brandy (Greggory) Davis of Phoenix, AZ and Ciara (Alex) Christensen of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Waylon and Saylor Christensen; father, Wes Ungles of Ulysses, KS; and siblings, Debbie, Deanna and Barry. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Ungles. Services will be Saturday, July 17, 2021 in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
