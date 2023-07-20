The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 915 PM MDT.
* At 649 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25
inches in 2 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly. Dry Creek has been reported out of its banks at several
locations. Therefore...the Flash Flood Warning has been extended.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Cheyenne, Ranchettes, North Cheyenne, Frontier Park, Warren Af
Base, Warren AFB, South Greeley and Fox Farm-College.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 8 and 16.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 338 and 341...and
between mile markers 342 and 364...and
between mile markers 369 and 371.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.75-1.25 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Judith "Judy" Uphoff 1948-2023 Judith "Judy" Uphoff, 74, former Director of Corrections for the State of Wyoming, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson. Born in Kansas City, Mo. on November 11, 1948, Judy was the eldest daughter of W. L. "Larry" and Margaret Eileen Uphoff of Cheyenne. She attended St. Mary's Schools in Cheyenne, where she was active in sports, band, and many other activities, including being chosen to be student conductor of the band that performed "Hail to the Chief" and the Star Spangled Banner when President John F. Kennedy visited Cheyenne in 1963. She graduated from St. Mary's High in 1967, and graduated from Marymount College in Salina, Kansas in 1971. Judy returned to Cheyenne and in 1973, began her corrections career as a parole officer. She went on to become the warden of the Wyoming Women's Facility in Lusk, Wyoming whenGovernor Ed Herschler, with Judy by his side, turned the first ground for the new facility in 1983. The new institution, originally housing 82 inmates, had its grand opening in 1985. Judy returned to Cheyenne when she was appointed as the first Director of Corrections by Governor Mike Sullivan in July 1991. She served in this State Cabinet position under two more governors, Governor Jim Geringer and Governor Dave Freudenthal. Judy retired in 2003 after 30 years of service to the State of Wyoming. Always a lover of animals, after retirement Judy put her considerable administrative talents to work at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. She volunteered there as full-time director of what she affectionately called "the dog jail." During the winters, she began traveling to Arizona, purchasing a house in Tubac, Arizona. Judy enjoyed playing golf, watching the birds from her back porch and spending time with her wide circle of friends. In May, she moved to Silver Springs in Green Valley, Arizona, an assisted living facility where she was happy doing many activities like walker Zumba and her favorite, chair boxing. She is survived by her sisters, Joan Uphoff of Tucson, and Jeanne Anderson (Peter) of Tetonia, Idaho; beloved aunt Marge Rambo of Sweeney, Texas; her longtime companion Nancy Dawson of Tubac, and innumerable other friends. Donations may be made in Judy's name to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Plans for Judy's memorial/Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
