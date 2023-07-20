Judith "Judy" Uphoff 1948-2023 Judith "Judy" Uphoff, 74, former Director of Corrections for the State of Wyoming, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson. Born in Kansas City, Mo. on November 11, 1948, Judy was the eldest daughter of W. L. "Larry" and Margaret Eileen Uphoff of Cheyenne. She attended St. Mary's Schools in Cheyenne, where she was active in sports, band, and many other activities, including being chosen to be student conductor of the band that performed "Hail to the Chief" and the Star Spangled Banner when President John F. Kennedy visited Cheyenne in 1963. She graduated from St. Mary's High in 1967, and graduated from Marymount College in Salina, Kansas in 1971. Judy returned to Cheyenne and in 1973, began her corrections career as a parole officer. She went on to become the warden of the Wyoming Women's Facility in Lusk, Wyoming whenGovernor Ed Herschler, with Judy by his side, turned the first ground for the new facility in 1983. The new institution, originally housing 82 inmates, had its grand opening in 1985. Judy returned to Cheyenne when she was appointed as the first Director of Corrections by Governor Mike Sullivan in July 1991. She served in this State Cabinet position under two more governors, Governor Jim Geringer and Governor Dave Freudenthal. Judy retired in 2003 after 30 years of service to the State of Wyoming. Always a lover of animals, after retirement Judy put her considerable administrative talents to work at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. She volunteered there as full-time director of what she affectionately called "the dog jail." During the winters, she began traveling to Arizona, purchasing a house in Tubac, Arizona. Judy enjoyed playing golf, watching the birds from her back porch and spending time with her wide circle of friends. In May, she moved to Silver Springs in Green Valley, Arizona, an assisted living facility where she was happy doing many activities like walker Zumba and her favorite, chair boxing. She is survived by her sisters, Joan Uphoff of Tucson, and Jeanne Anderson (Peter) of Tetonia, Idaho; beloved aunt Marge Rambo of Sweeney, Texas; her longtime companion Nancy Dawson of Tubac, and innumerable other friends. Donations may be made in Judy's name to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Plans for Judy's memorial/Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Uphoff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus