1924-2020 Charlene Elizabeth Urban, 96, of Laramie died June 6 at at home. She was born January 14, 1924, in Ruston, Louisiana. No service at this time.
To plant a tree in memory of Charlene Urban as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1924-2020 Charlene Elizabeth Urban, 96, of Laramie died June 6 at at home. She was born January 14, 1924, in Ruston, Louisiana. No service at this time.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.