Colonel Edwin Susumu Usui 1934-2022 Of Honolulu, Hawaii (December 5, 1934 – March 29, 2022) Conch shell horn blowing in background “ALOHA” everyone…not sure how this happened, but I have moved into the wild blue yonder, flying high. The cause, as I told ALL the doctors and nurses “probably due to an old baseball injury”. My spirt, ko'u uhane, drifted off early March 29, 2022 in Sparks, NV – I am now looking for ALL the winning video poker machines….ultimately I will now be free to roam, if my parting has left a void then fill it with remembered joy, a friendship shared, a laugh, and of course sharing a drink with you. As I used to say “Ain’t No Big Thing”. I was surrounded by my loving wife of 64 years, Mae Usui, who will now be able to relax without worrying about me, my daughter Valerie, my son Vance and his wife Kim, and my three grand-dogs. I was preceded in death by my parents Tsuneichi & Minayo Usui, and my brother Fred. I was born in Honolulu, HI. on Dec 5, 1934. Graduated from McKinley HS where my baseball career began...was accepted to University of Hawaii and the AFROTC program- to pitch for the University of Hawaii baseball team and earn a Bachelor’s Degree was something I never thought would happen for me. Upon graduation of UH, I began my commission as an officer in the United States Air Force where I served as a Pilot at several bases, earned a Master’s Degree, while assigned to Missile Operations. I was then stationed to FE Warren AFB in Cheyenne, WY where I eventually became Missile Maintenance Director. Cheyenne was very welcoming, I was offered the honor of becoming the Military Chairman for Cheyenne Frontier Days…so many friends and memories (there are more I am sure, but you all know how CFD can affect your memory). After retirement I went to work for Civil Defense, and prior to final retirement I became Director of Civil Defense under General Wing. Traveled through the entire state of Wyoming and met so many colleagues, who all became friends. So much moving around, and I could not have done it all without the love of my life, Mae, by my side. Mae and I bowled, played golf, played bridge, and tried to socialize with as many of you as we could. My apologies towards the end, I was going through my crabby, anti-social stage. My best guess was I was forgetting who so many of you were. From being very active and social, I became a very private person later in life, “So I don’t want to end that life with people gawking at me while I lay in a coffin. I’m being cremated. So instead of going to see the great creator, I will be going to see the great cremater” (Angus B. MacDonald) Cremation will take place at the family’s convenience and my ashes will be interred at the Cheyenne National Cemetery. Aloha and Mahalo – Edwin “Sus” Usui We ask you to celebrate Ed’s (Sus) life in your own way…playing golf, listening to music, and/or by raising a glass of their favorite drink in his memory would be quite appropriate. Instead of flowers, Ed would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for some poor unfortunate soul in his name.” For those who would like to express condolences, a Celebration of Life will be on July 14, 2022 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Please look for an evite in Facebook, or let us know your interest.
