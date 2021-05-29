John Danial Valerius 1949-2021 John Danial Valerius, 71, of Cheyenne, WY, passed away May 14, 2021. He was born December 24, 1949 in Fort Collins, CO. He is survived by his wife Terry; his son John A. Valerius (Tracy); grandchildren Adele, Rachel, Shea, and Dominic; his daughter Beacky Meyers (Jason); granddaughters Ashley and Sammy, and his first great-granddaughter is due soon. Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held in North Park at a later date. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send condolences and read John's full obituary.