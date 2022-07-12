Sharon Ann Van Court 1940-2022 Sharon A. Van Court, 82, formerly of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on July 8, 2022, in Loveland, Colorado. Sharon was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on January 30, 1940. She grew up in a military family and lived all over the United States. She graduated from Cheyenne High School and continued on to receive a Bachelor of Arts Degree (1962) from The University of Wyoming. Sharon never married. Sharon worked as a commercial artist for the federal government, various publishing houses and the Wyoming Department of Transportation. She enjoyed softball, golf, fishing and following her favorite professional sports teams. Sharon is survived by her younger brother, Stephen Van Court and his wife, Louise Van Court of Loveland, Colorado, and by her sister-in-law, Myrna Van Court of Cheyenne, first cousins including Pat, Vickie, Richard and Susan, plus nieces and nephews, Paula, Peter, Joe, Phil, Erin and Emily. Sharon was preceded in death by her father and mother, Col. Lloyd P. and Doris M. Van Court, her older brother, Laurence P. Van Court, and her beloved aunt and uncle, Fritz and Bud Curtis, all of Cheyenne. A private funeral service will be held at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens on July 14. Chaplain Don Blomberg will officiate. The family of Sharon Van Court wishes to thank her Greeley neighbor (and handyman), Mike, as well as Brookdale Memory Care and Canyon Hospice of Loveland, Colorado for their loving care.
To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Van Court as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.