...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Friday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Bordeaux, Torrington, Laramie,
Vedauwoo, Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs Wyoming
WHEN...Now through 1 PM Friday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Montana and Canadian Fires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE ON FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 304,
308, AND 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Friday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301...304...308 AND 310.
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph
during the afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5
* THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered to scattered dry
thunderstorms possible.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
1 of 2
To plant a tree in memory of Kiel Van Horn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Kiel Robbert Van Horn 1984-2021 Kiel Robbert Van Horn, 37, passed away August 2, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born June 4, 1984 in Cheyenne, graduated from Cheyenne East High School in 2002 and The Art Institute of Colorado in 2006 with his degree in Industrial Design. After graduating from college, he was employed in marketing, design and manufacturing with companies in the Denver area. He also became an accomplished amateur chef, and was employed at some high-end area restaurants and clubs. Kiel returned to Cheyenne in 2019 and after briefly working at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, he accepted the position as Facilities Preparator for the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, where he was employed until his untimely passing. He loved his work at the Museum and often said he was fortunate to work with the staff, volunteers, patrons and donors as well as apply his life-long skills and appreciation of the arts. Kiel is survived by his parents, Gay and Phil Van Horn, brother Scott and sister-in-law Christy, niece and nephew Laura and Jacob Van Horn, aunts and uncles Janie and Rick Thamer of Boise, Lisa and Dave Halsey of Wheatland, Andee and Dan Ahrens of Castle Rock, Mike and Sue Van Horn in Missouri, Patrick and Wendy Van Horn in California, cousins: Katie (Pat) Wickman of Boise, Sarah (Eric) Daniels of Denver, Cortney (Kalen) Peterson of Seattle, Ben (Ailee) Thamer of Amarillo, Anna Ahrens in Texas and John Daniel (JD) Ahrens in Colorado. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Bob and Maxine Afflerbach and Bert and Frances Van Horn. The family requests that gifts in his memory be made to the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, on-line or 4610 Carey Avenue, 82001 or the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, on-line or 710 South Lions Park Drive, 82001. A Celebration of Life will be held at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home Monday, August 9th, at 1:00 p.m. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Kiel Van Horn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.