Donna Rae Van Voorhees 1940-2021 The family of Donna Rae (Lockwood) Van Voorhees sadly announces her passing. Born in Grand Island, Nebraska, Donna was the first child of Dorothy and Herbie Lockwood. The Lockwoods later welcomed three sons, Larry, Jerry, Bob, and another daughter, JoAnn (Tornow), for whom Donna was a caring older sister. Donna graduated from high school in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She later married John C. ("J.C.") Van Voorhees when she was 19, and he was 21. A Celebration of her life will take place on July 24, 2021, at 2:00 PM, followed by a reception for family and friends at Swan-Law Funeral Directors, 501 North Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. https://bit.ly/3yugHZd for details.

