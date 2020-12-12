Paul D. Vanderbloom 1958-2020 Paul Douglas Vanderbloom, 62, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Paul was born July 9, 1958 in San Jose, CA to Douglas Vanderbloom and Donna Darlene Jamison. He married Joanne Green on August 19, 1978 in Cheyenne. Paul was a dedicated family man and everything he did, was for his family. For the last 15-years, Paul was employed by WYDOT as a geological drill rig operator for the geology department. Paul was a member of the Wyoming Harley Owners and Riding Enthusiast Group and Cheyenne Evangelical Free Church. He is preceded in death by his mother, Donna Sundem; stepdad, Robert Sundem Sr. and grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Joanne; sons, Bowe Vanderbloom (Angela) and Austin Vanderbloom; grandchildren, Blake, Alana, and Tiger; brothers, Rick Vanderbloom, Tony Vanderbloom, and Robert Sundem Jr; sister, Sheila Thompson; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life will be held in early spring after COVID restrictions have lifted, and will be announced Cremation has taken place under the direction of Schrader, Aragon, and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
