...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Thursday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires over the western United
States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Vasquez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Wanda Lee Vasquez 1933-2021 Wanda Lee Vasquez (Farrell) of Cheyenne WY, passed away 09/02/2021. She was born on November 20, 1933 to Christopher and Pauline Farrell in Nebraska where she spent her entire childhood. On February 5,1952 she married Vern Vasquez. Together they had 6 children, Michael (Sally) Vasquez, John (Sandy) Sorrel Horse, Linda (Rodney) Markley, Carol (Jeffrey) Murphy, James Dennis Sorrel Horse, and Diana (Kenneth) Berens. She had 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. Vern and Wanda raised their family in Greeley Co. Later moving to Cheyenne. She loved spending time with all her family and was never shy about expressing her love for each and every one of them. Everyone had a special bond with her, and she was loved beyond measures. Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, her son John W. Sorrel Horse, and son in laws' Rodney Markley and Jeffrey Murphy. Private services will be held.
