Wanda Lee Vasquez 1933-2021 Wanda Lee Vasquez (Farrell) of Cheyenne WY, passed away 09/02/2021. She was born on November 20, 1933 to Christopher and Pauline Farrell in Nebraska where she spent her entire childhood. On February 5,1952 she married Vern Vasquez. Together they had 6 children, Michael (Sally) Vasquez, John (Sandy) Sorrel Horse, Linda (Rodney) Markley, Carol (Jeffrey) Murphy, James Dennis Sorrel Horse, and Diana (Kenneth) Berens. She had 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. Vern and Wanda raised their family in Greeley Co. Later moving to Cheyenne. She loved spending time with all her family and was never shy about expressing her love for each and every one of them. Everyone had a special bond with her, and she was loved beyond measures. Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, her son John W. Sorrel Horse, and son in laws' Rodney Markley and Jeffrey Murphy. Private services will be held.

