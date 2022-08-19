Maxwell Jeffrey Veatch

 

03/14/1992-2022 Maxwell Jeffrey Veatch, 30, of Northglenn, CO died August 13. Maxwell was born in Denver, CO to Brian Veatch and Jennifer McMann. To view full obituary visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

