Karen E. "Kay" Vejrostek 1959-2021 Karen E. "Kay" Vejrostek, 62, of Cheyenne passed away April 18, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. She was born February 28, 1959 in Margate, England to Charles and Valerie Knibbs. She married James Vejrostek on February 14, 1986 in Alamogordo, NM. She served in the US Air Force and was a mother and homemaker. She was a member of the US Bowling Congress, loved bowling and crafts. She is survived by her husband, Jim Vejrostek; children, Amanda Griffis, Crysty Parker, Jeremy (Tarha) and Sherri Chrisman; grandchildren, Eric, Kylara, Angelo, Tyerel, Midas, Joellyn, Zakkary, Sheamus, and Andramada; great-grandchildren, Isaac and Phoebe; mother, Valerie Wilde of Las Lunes, NM; siblings, Vernon Knibbs and Denise McKay. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Knibbs and a brother, Wayne Knibbs. Those who wish may contribute to a youth bowling league, any organization for aquatic life or CRMC Cancer Center. A celebration of life will be 9:00-10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Two-Bar Bowl. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
