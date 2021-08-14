William M. VerBrugge

 

1941-2021 William M. VerBrugge, 80, of Cheyenne died August 9. William was born February 7, 1941 in San Francisco, California. A private family service will be held. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William VerBrugge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

