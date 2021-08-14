The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
South central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 815 PM MDT.
* At 736 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest
of Hillsdale, or 10 miles east of Cheyenne, moving south at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne and Carpenter.
This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 366 and
384.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Cheyenne.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
