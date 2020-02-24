Vernell “V” Anthony Jackson, 63, of Cheyenne passed away Jan. 28.
Vernell was born Sept. 21, 1956, in Cheyenne. He has also resided in Denver, Colo.; Tucson, Ariz.; Seattle, Wash.; San Diego, Calif.; and Las Vegas, Nev.
V loved playing the saxophone. Some of his musical inspirations were Grover Washington Jr., Najee, Boney James, Tower of Power, and Earth, Wind and Fire. He also enjoyed photography, fishing, watching football and basketball, and having friendly sports and political debates with friends and family. He was an avid Raiders fan. V also had an eye for fashion and tailored many of his own colorful suits.
Vernell was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Jackson; his father, JVan Jackson Sr.; and his sisters, Crystal Jarreau, Starr Jackson and Gwenellyn Jackson.
Vernell is survived by his son, Anthony Jackson; his daughter, Miranda Jackson; and his three brothers, JVan Jackson Jr., Wendell Jackson (Faye) and Wallace Jackson (Irene).
A celebration of Vernell’s life will take place from 3-6 p.m. July 4 at Lions Park – South Shelter in Cheyenne.
This is a paid obituary.