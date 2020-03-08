Veronica Montoya, 74, of Cheyenne died March 5 at home.
She was born March 23, 1945, in Cheyenne to Robert and Frances Apodaca.
She married Dan Montoya on Feb. 17, 2002, in Cheyenne.
She was the best homemaker, and was known for her amazing Mexican food around town. She volunteered her time at NEEDS, Inc. for many years. She had a love for gambling and scratch-off tickets. She loved spending time with and cooking for her beloved family. Fishing at the lake was her favorite passed time. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by husband, Dan Montoya; children, Chris Montoya and Denise (Billy) Garcia; grandchildren, Ianna (Josh) Doughty, Casey (Hannah) Conner, Billy (Oxsanna) Garcia and Treena Garcia; and numerous great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her first husband, Gerald Montoya; parents, Robert and Frances Apodaca; brothers, Robert Jr. and Rudy Apodaca; and sister, MaryAnn Apodaca.
A vigil for Veronica will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and the liturgy will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
