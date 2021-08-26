Deanna Vetter 1969-2021 Mass of Christian Burial for Deanna Vetter will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 27, 2021 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church with Father Bryce Lungren officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Deanna Marie Vetter, age 52 passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Monument Health in Rapid City, South Dakota. Deanna was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on May 24, 1969 the only child of Alfred and Celia Duran. Mark Francis Vetter and Deanna were joined in matrimony on September 15, 1990 at Restoration Fellowship, Cheyenne, Wyoming. The couple was blessed with two sons, Anthony Jeffery Duran and Andrew Christopher Vetter. They spent many years living overseas before returning in 2011, after Mark's retirement from the Air Force in 2013, the couple moved to Gillette in 2014. Her greatest love was her husband, her sons and grandchildren. Deanna's devotion to her family and friends characterized her selfless love for those who were fortunate enough to share her life. Her greatest passion was crafting and sharing her time and talent with assisted living facilities, hospice and the cancer facility. She was always more concerned about other people's needs than her own. Deanna is survived by her husband Mark, her two sons, Anthony (Ashly), Andrew (Kierra), her grandchildren Kaeden, Asmeralli, Adelesia, her Dad and Stepmother and many other family members. She was proceeded in death by her grandparents and mother, Celia Bustos. Memorials can be made in Deanna's name to benefit her grandchildren's education fund. Memorials can be made to benefit Campbell County Dialysis Center in Deanna's name. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.walkerfuneralgillette.com
