Henry Curtis Vickers 1924-2022 Henry Curtis Vickers, 97, died March 27th at home in Newcastle, WY. He was born June 2, 1924 on the family farm near Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. He attended schools in Frazee, Minnesota where he majored in football, according to his memories. In 1944 Hank enlisted in the Navy. He worked stateside, crossing the continental U.S. five times before being assigned to the USS Witek, a Gearing-class destroyer. He learned to fly during his time in the service. Hank worked for Plains Pipelines from the 1960s until his retirement in 1990. Hank was a brilliant mechanic. He built several small tractors, a dune buggy, half a dozen homebuilt airplanes and ultralights. He continued to fly until well into his 80s. After his retirement, he rebuilt a John Deere tractor to compete in pulls, earning a number of trophies. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Clarice and Mary, and stepson Earl. He is survived by his older sister Catherine, brother Alan, wife Alice, children Connie [Gary] Anderson, Wayne [Eileen] Vickers of Newcastle, Gale [Leonard] Geringer of Cheyenne, ten grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Alley Cat Rescue, Newcastle, WY.
