Vito Milatzo "Victor Milatzo" 1940-2021 Vito Milazzo "Victor Milatzo", 80, of Cheyenene was called home by God on September 30, 2021 in Cheyenne surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Palermo, Sicily, Italy on December 16, 1940 to Giuseppi and Santina Milazzo and after his father's death he was raised by his mother and stepfather, John Occhipinti. Vic married the love of his life, Angie, and they were married for 60 years. Vic attended Barber School of Science in Denver, Colorado and worked for Sam's Barber Shop after completion. He opened his own business, Vito's Barber Shop on East Lincolnway and then moved his barbershop to the Cheyenne Plaza. When Pointe Frontier Retirement Center opened, they asked him to be their residential Barber and he worked there for 13 years. Vic also served in the Wyoming Army National Guard from 1959-1967. Vic was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing weekly with the same foursome for many years. Upon retirement, he continued to enjoy golfing, eating at the newest restaurants, watching movies and listening to Oldies But Goodies songs. Vic loved all sports, but most of all cheering on the Denver Broncos. He also enjoyed his daily morning coffee at McDonalds on Lincolnway with his friends. He loved to socialize, but most of all he loved being with his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Angie; six children, Vito Milatzo (Lisa), Steve Milatzo, Linda Milatzo, Debbora Jenkins (Dave), Santina Herd (Val), and Angela Milatzo-Reiff (Joe); 21 beautiful grandchildren, Vito, Nicco, Tino, Renzo, Giamo, Annaliese, and Christo Milatzo, Lauren Milatzo, Emili Brooksmith (Josh), Shayne, Ryan, and Guy Andren, Corey Milazzo, Seth and Alexandra Jenkins, Val D. Herd, Angelina and Jazzy Milatzo, and Zoey, Clover, and Olive Milatzo-Reiff; one great-grandson, Landon Brooksmith; his best friend and brother-in-law, Larry Naranjo; and his cousins, Dina and Paul Milazzo and Lila and Mike Buscemi, all of Florida, Joanne and Joe Milazzo of New York, and four other cousins living in Italy. Vic is welcomed into Heaven with the loving arms of his father, Giuseppi Milazzo; his mother, Santina Milatzo Occhipinti; his stepfather, John Occhipinti; his grandmother, Anna Marie Milazzo; his grandfather, Paul Milazzo; his infant granddaughter, Magdalena Milatzo; and his mother-in-law, Magdalena Naranjo. He will be remembered as the most wonderful husband, Dad, Grandpa (Papa), and Great Grandpa. He will be remembered by all the lives that he touched. Visitation will be Saturday, 10-4, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Vigil for the Deceased will be Sunday, 4:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Monday, 1:30 p.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral with burial to follow in Olivet Cemetery.
