Manuel N. Vieyra

 

1937-2021 Manuel N. Vieyra, 83, of Cheyenne died April 3. He was born on June 17, 1937 to Sam and Helen (Navarro) Vieyra in Greeley, CO. For additional information, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Manuel Vieyra as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus