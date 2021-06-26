Anthony Gerard Vigil 1959-2021 Anthony Gerard Vigil, 62, of Cheyenne passed away peacefully on June 21, 2021. Anthony was born April 23, 1959 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Antonio and Rose (Ferguson) Vigil. He honorably served in the United States Army and worked for many years at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center. Anthony is survived by his daughter, Jami R. (Mike) Dittrich of Laramie, Wyoming; grandchild, Sharla Rose; sisters, Esther M. Vigil, Mary G. Ramirez, Cathy G. (Brad) Haynes of Minnesota, Bernadette D. (Max) Espinoza, Rose C. Lopez-Vigil of Michigan, Geraldine I. (Lance) Lebsack; sisters-in-law, Erica L. Vigil, Robin L. Hoback; brothers, Edward G. Vigil, Gerard N. Vigil, Gilbert G. Vigil; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio E. and Rose L. Vigil; sisters, Gracie B. and Sandra M. Vigil; brothers, Norbert G. and Efren G. Vigil. Private family services. Cremation under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at schradercares.com. The family asks that you consider an act of kindness for someone in memory of Anthony.
+2
+2
To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Vigil as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.