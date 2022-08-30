Elizabeth "Betty" Ivy (Johnson) Vigil 1936-2022 Elizabeth "Betty" Ivy Vigil passed away suddenly on August 2, 2022. She was born on June 27, 1936, in Shippingport, Pennsylvania to Fredrick and Lillian Johnson. Betty was kind, caring, loving, and giving to everyone. Betty loved to cook and entertain company. She was stay at home mother, until moving to Cheyenne, where she did housekeeping for several doctor's homes, and she was cherished by them and treated like one of the family. Betty was one of the Jehovah's Witnesses and she loved her congregation. She had so many good friends and would zoom with them often. This made her smile. She is survived in death by daughters, Theresa (Steve) Brunsvold, Gina (Phil) Kopp; sisters, Mary Frazzini and Daisy Holloway; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Vigil; brothers, Charles Johnson and John Johnson; sisters, Dora Fetchin, Lucille Johnson. Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens, 4701 Christensen Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009. A reception will follow the services and The Gathering Place. 1900 E. 21st Street, right across from Wiederspahn-Radomsky Funeral Home.
