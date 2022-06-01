John R. Vigil 1935-2022 John R. Vigil, 86, Of Cheyenne, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on May 26, 2022. He was born June 24, 1935, in Brighton, Colorado to William and Dolores Vigil. John served proudly in the United States Navy, once being honorably discharged he worked for the United States Postal Service, Lockheed, Automated Vending Company, Wyatt, Costal State Wycon Chemical Company, Cheyenne Music, and finally vending for the Coors Company. John was a member of many clubs the VUMS, Moose Lodge, AMVETS, VFW, and the Eagles Legion. He was also on the Honor Guard for the American Legion. John loved his country and was very patriotic. He loved all sports from football to motocross he loved them all. He always had a sport to watch and root for. John also loved to collect guns and in his spare time enjoyed a couple frames of bowling. John is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Vigil; daughters, Theresa Brunsvold and Gina Kopp; brother, Paul Vigil; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was proceeded in death by his parents; four sons, William "Bill" Vigil, Timothy Vigil, Mark Vigil, and Patrick Vigil; brother, Dennis Vigil. Service will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. A reception will be held immediately following the service at The Gathering Place at 1900 E. 21st Street. Interment will take place Monday June 6, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens with full military honors at that time.
