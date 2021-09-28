Marcia E. Vigil 1928-2021 Marcia Vigil, 92, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away September 10, 2021 at the Davis Hospice Center. Marcia was born November 18, 1928 in Ledoux, New Mexico, a daughter of the late Frank and Deluvina (Romero) Espinoza. Marcia was a devoted homemaker and also enjoyed working as a nurse's aide in her earlier years. Her many interests included cooking, baking, playing Bingo, and supporting the Colorado Rockies. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and St. Mary's Cathedral. She enjoyed many friendships and welcomed all into her home. Marcia is survived by her daughters, Shirley (Michael Ramirez) Vigil, Loretta (Randy) Geoghan and Lorraine Korinek; son, James (Yuko) Vigil; sisters, Bernie Preston, Nora Talmadge, Stefanie (Ray Martinez) Talmadge, Vangie Valenzuela and Tina (Doug) Harms; grandchildren, Tracy Hlibichuk, Branson Vigil, Ryosei Mogi, Justin Donovan, Sean Donovan and Kelsie Korinek; great-grandchildren, Aubreigh Doran and Joss Doran; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Tony Espinoza, Ramon Espinoza and Corky Espinoza; and sister, Viola Sanchez. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral. An interment service will be held in Beth El Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Davis Hospice Center, 6000 Sycamore Road, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.