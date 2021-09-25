...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR SUNDAY FOR FWZ 301 THROUGH 308...
310 AND SOUTHERN 313...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 313...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 313.Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West to southwest 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 25 to 30
MPH possible.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Marcia Vigil 1928-2021 Marcia Vigil, 92, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away September 10, 2021 at the Davis Hospice Center. Marcia was born November 18, 1928 in Ledoux, New Mexico, a daughter of the late Frank and Deluvina (Romero) Espinoza. Marcia was a devoted homemaker and also enjoyed working as a nurse's aide in her earlier years. Her many interests included cooking, baking, playing Bingo, and supporting the Colorado Rockies. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and St. Mary's Cathedral. She enjoyed many friendships and welcomed all into her home. Marcia is survived by her daughters, Shirley (Michael Ramirez) Vigil, Loretta (Randy) Geoghan and Lorraine Korinek; son, James (Yuko) Vigil; sisters, Bernie Preston, Nora Talmadge, Stefanie (Ray Martinez) Talmadge, Vangie Valenzuela and Tina (Doug) Harms; grandchildren, Tracy Hlibichuk, Branson Vigil, Ryosei Mogi, Justin Donovan, Sean Donovan and Kelsie Korinek; great-grandchildren, Aubreigh Doran and Joss Doran; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Tony Espinoza, Ramon Espinoza and Corky Espinoza; and sister, Viola Sanchez. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral. An interment service will be held in Beth El Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Davis Hospice Center, 6000 Sycamore Road, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.