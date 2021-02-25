Vanessa R. Villalpando 1980-2021 Vanessa R. Villalpando, 40, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away February 20, 2021 at her home. Vanessa was born July 26, 1980 in Cheyenne, a daughter of Melissa (Pino) Astin and Timothy Villalpando. Vanessa spent numerous years working for the Walmart Distribution Center, both in Delaware and then in Cheyenne, as well as JBS Swift & Vestas. In Cheyenne, she worked for Elite Cleaners, several liquor stores and Sam's Club. In the time leading to her untimely death, she was employed with the State of Wyoming as a custodian, which she thoroughly enjoyed. Her many interests included playing music, scrapbooking and especially spending time with her grandchildren and family. Vanessa is survived by her three sons, Isaac (Miriam), Josh and Matthew Hernandez; her husband, Mark Rodriguez; her parents, Timothy Villalpando and Melissa Astin; her grandmother, Dorothy Long; grandfather, Joe Villalpando; her former husband, Jose Hernandez; and two grandchildren, Sebastian and Sabine. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Eva Moore; grandfather, Larry Long, and uncle, Lawrence Pino. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a Vigil for the Deceased to follow at the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, February 26th at 4:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
