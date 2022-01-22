Gerald Edward "Jerry" Vogel 1936-2021 Gerald Edward "Jerry" Vogel passed away at Davis Hospice in Cheyenne, WY on December 29, 2021 with his loving family by his side. He was born April 16, 1936, the youngest child of Fred Vogel and Katie (Estreich) Vogel, who emigrated from Russia, making Jerry a first generation American. He was predeceased by all his siblings, Fred Vogel (Helen) Billings, MT, Victor Vogel, Laurel, MT, Clara Minton (John, Indiana), Ruben Vogel (Esther) Park City, MT, George Vogel (Lorraine) Laurel, MT, Amelia Harmon (John) Billings, MT, and Alex Vogel (Emelia) Laurel, MT. Jerry joined the United States Air Force in 1954. He trained as a Crash, Fire and Rescue Fireman. He was stationed in the Marshall Islands on the Enewetak Atoll, where the U.S. conducted 44 nuclear tests during the time he was there. He told his family about being awoken at 1:00 a.m. and told to grab his rain poncho and head to the beach, where he sat with his fellow airmen and firefighters using only their ponchos to cover their heads while the residue from the bomb tests showered them. He served in New Mexico, Japan, Brooks Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX, at Doebraberg an ACW Squadron in Bavaria, Germany, Laughlin AFB in Del Rio, TX, in Vietnam and Thailand, before he finished his career as the Assistant Fire Chief at F.E. Warren AFB in Cheyenne, WY, and retired in August 1975. While stationed in Germany, Jerry saved the life of a fellow airman, who had become asphyxiated while working on his car in a closed garage. After retiring from the Air Force, Jerry spent 20 years at the Post Office. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Carole (Peterson) Vogel; their three children, Deanne of Cheyenne, Jeff (Kathy) of Cheyenne, and Pamela of Livermore, CO; his two grandsons, Sam (Danae) of Billings, MT and their sons, Grayson and Riley, and Chase (Corey) of Johnstown, CO. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family greatly appreciates Davis Hospice for their wonderful care and the dignified and respectful processional as he left the hospice. He will be interred at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT in May of 2022.
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Vogel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.