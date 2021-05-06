Darrel D. Vogt
1936-2021 Darrel D. Vogt, 85, of cheyenne died May 2. Darrel D. Vogt, 85, of Cheyenne died May 2. He was born February 10, 1936 in Elm Creek, Ne. Cremation is taking place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Homer. Condolences and full obituary can be found at www.schradercares.com

