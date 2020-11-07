1939-2020 Bobby D. Volz, 81, of Cheyenne died October 23. At Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born Sept. 16, 1939, in Hillsdale, WY. Cremation has taken place. To leave memories and condolences for the family please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
