...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...East central Wyoming into the northern Nebraska
Panhandle including Douglas, Lusk, Harrison, and Chadron.
* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning in effect until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Leigh Yvonne Vosler 1965-2022 Leigh Y. Vosler went home to the Lord on February 19, 2022, after a valiant battle with cancer. She was 56. Leigh was born March 24, 1965, in Cheyenne, Wyo. She graduated from Cheyenne East High School in 1983, where she was a member of the Wyoming state champion swim team (Go T-Birds.) Leigh graduated from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill., in 1987, where she excelled as an NCAA student-athlete with Wheaton's Division-III swim team. Prior to her long service with the State of Wyoming Department of Audit as a principal auditor, Leigh enjoyed a career in project management and marketing at major Cheyenne employers including Unicover and Sierra Trading Post. Leigh had a lifelong passion for community and public service and was active at all levels in Republican politics. She was past chair of the Laramie County Republican Party, past secretary of the Wyoming Republican Party, and was affiliated with numerous Republican women's organizations both locally and statewide. Leigh was predeceased by her parents Richard A. Vosler and Leslie Vosler. She is survived by her husband Chris Allen, brother Keith Vosler of Chicago, Ill., sister Beth Vosler of Cheyenne, Wyo., brother Eric (Michelle) Vosler of Phoenix, Ariz., and many loving family members. Services will be held Thursday, February 24, at 11:00am at Calvary Chapel in Cheyenne, Wyo. Pallbearers will be Zechary Gunther, Zain Gunther, Andrew Vosler, Michael Vosler, Chase Vosler and Cody Vosler. To view a live stream of the services please visit cheyenne.church/watch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, PO Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862, or Waggin' Tails Animal Shelter, 436 E 22nd Ave., Torrington, WY 82240.