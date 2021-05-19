Leslie (Forman) Vosler 1942-2021 Leslie Vosler, 78, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her children. She fought cancer bravely. During nursing school she met Richard Vosler. They were engaged and married in 1962. She worked for Memorial Hospital in Cheyenne for many years. Leslie was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Richard A. Vosler and her parents Roger and Irene Farrer Forman. She is survived by her children, Keith Vosler of Chicago, Leigh Vosler (Chris Allen), Beth Vosler and Eric (Michelle) Vosler of Phoeniz, AZ; her brother R. Daniel Forman Jr. of Ravenna, OH; fourteen grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 10:00am, Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Cheyenne Evangelical Free Church. Arrangements are under Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. The service will be streamed at: www.cheyennefree.org Friends and family may contribute to Wycliffe Bible Translators https://www.wycliffe.org/donate, St Jude's https://www.stjude.org/give.html, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, or the charity of your choice. To send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
