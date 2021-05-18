Leslie (Forman) Vosler 1942-2021 Leslie Vosler, 78, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her children. She fought cancer bravely. Leslie was born July 9, 1942, in Paterson, N.J. Leslie grew up in Wyckoff, N.J. She graduated from Ramapo High School in 1960 and then attended nursing school at Presbyterian-St. Luke's Hospital in Chicago. During her schooling she met Richard Vosler. They were engaged and married in 1962. Richard's father and brothers helped him build a home for their wedding gift. Leslie and Richard lived in the home the remainder of their lives. When Leslie's children were older, she went back to school and became a Registered Nurse. She graduated with the first nursing class of Laramie County Community College (LCCC) in 1979. She then worked for Memorial Hospital in Cheyenne for many years. Leslie was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Richard A. Vosler and her parents Roger and Irene Farrer Forman. She is survived by her children, Keith Vosler of Chicago, Leigh Vosler (Chris Allen), Beth Vosler and Eric (Michelle) Vosler of Phoeniz, AZ; her brother R. Daniel Forman Jr. of Ravenna, OH; fourteen grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She enjoyed leadership roles in the Cheyenne Genealogical & Historical Society, working as the Cheyenne Evangelical Free Church librarian, assisting with the Christian Women's Club, and working as a longtime volunteer in the Laramie County Library Genealogical Archives. Services will be held at 10:00am, Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Cheyenne Evangelical Free Church. Arrangements are under Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Pallbearers are Chris Allen, Zechary Gunther, Zain Gunther, John Fulk, Matt Vosler, Todd Vosler and honorary pallbearer Andrew Vosler. The service will be streamed at: www.cheyennefree.org Friends and family may contribute to Wycliffe Bible Translators https://www.wycliffe.org/donate, St Jude's https://www.stjude.org/give.html, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, or the charity of your choice. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
